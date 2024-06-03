Toddler dies after falling into drain
Tragedy in Mumbai as 18-month-old boy dies after falling into open drain in Vasai West. Incident occurred while playing unsupervised.
Mumbai: An 18-month-old boy died after falling into an open drain in Vasai West on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2pm at Babu Gowari Chawl in the village of Khairpada. Nehal Narendra Goravale, the only son of his parents, was playing outside his house under the supervision of his grandmother while his parents were at work.
While Nehal’s grandmother was preparing lunch in the kitchen, he managed to sneak out of the house unnoticed to play. Minutes later, when his grandmother went to look for him, she found he was missing. A passerby walking near the drain spotted Nehal’s body floating in the water and alerted the locals, who then informed the police.
Upon receiving the information, Vasai Police conducted a Panchnama of the incident. Senior police inspector Ranjit Andhale stated that the process of registering Nehal’s accidental death has been initiated. It was revealed that the drain, which was being cleaned by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, had not been adequately barricaded, leading to Nehal’s accident.
