Tough time for residents, police as Sena factions fight on Maharashtra CM’s turf

Maharashtra chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Thane home ground turned into a battle ground between two warring sections of the Shiv Sena. The two factions were at loggerheads again as to who is the real claimant of the Shiv Sena Shakha.

Shinde’s assembly constituency Kopri, on Friday, wtinessed a lot of drama since Thursday night. The factions got into a scuffle with supporters from both sides sloganeering against the other leading to tension in the Kumbharwada area. The local police intervened and asked the two sides to resolve the issue amicably.

This is the second time when the two-faction quarreled over a Shakha in Thane. In mid-September a similar scuffle was witnessed over a Sena office in Manorama Nagar in Thane.

The situation turned tense on Thursday night when a message started circulating in the ward that the local Shakha office would be demolished due to its dilapidated condition. Hundreds of supporters from both sides, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and Shinde faction gathered outside the Shakha to claim propriety over it.

The Shinde-led Sena was planning to renovate the Shakha. However, the Uddhav faction claimed that they cannot single-handedly decide the fate of the Shakha.

Thackeray supporter Kedar Dighe and nephew of Late Sena Leader Anand Dighe, said, “There is a leakage issue which is minor and can be repaired. But a confusing message was circulated around about the demolition of the Shakha. Whatever it is, whether repair or reconstruction or using Shakha, the decision on Thane should be taken amicably by senior leaders. Instead of creating ruckus and having a power play in the area they should sit with the leaders of both factions and take collaborative decision.”

With the intention to display show of strength, the two sides shouted slogans and blocked the roads in the area. While Kedar and Anita Birje were on one side, Prakash Kotwani, Rohit Gaikwad and former corporator Malti Patil represented the Shinde side. There were exchange of words against each other. Residents were scared and decided to stay indoors till the matter settles down. Kopri police immediately installed a bandobast at every corner of the area.

The drama continued on Friday morning too when senior leaders from Shinde Sena, Naresh Mhaske and Ram Repale joined the crowd. Again, loud slogans reverberated in the area from both groups. The banner of Dusshera rally put up by Uddhav Sena was removed following which both the group became aggressive.

Naresh Mhaske, Shinde Sena group leader and former mayor said, “Ever since this Shakha started, it has been looked after by the CM. Suddenly others started showing their power. During the pandemic we have worked day and night from this Shakha itself. We haven’t denied entry to anyone. But if any outsider is showing their power on Shakha, we will not allow it. These people (Uddhav Sena) are doing it deliberately for publicity.”

On the other hand, Dighe countered saying, “I don’t know why Mhaske called it publicity. To sit in the Shakha is a right of every Sena worker. Whether he/she is from Uddhav Sena or Shinde Sena. The followers of both sides should not suffer. As was witnessed today, where a rumour led to tension in the area. Every senior leader should ensure that any such rumors does not spread just to avoid causing trouble for citizens, party workers and police.”

Amid the ruckus, the police suggested a solution to resolve the matter peacefully.

A senior police officer from Kopri Police station, said, “We controlled the crowd and didn’t allow sloganeering from any of the group beyond a point. We asked them to repair the office after discussing with both the Shakha leaders. They should also demarcate timings so that each group can sit at different times to avoid clashes. The timing should not overlap to create more problems for each other and for the citizens. “

The residents are facing the brunt of these frequent fights over the Shakhas.

“The supporters of each party are trying to prove their strength over the other while leading the crowd on the roads. This is leading to problems for commuters, senior citizens, children and office goers. People will finally get tired of both the groups if this continues,” Kopri resident, Paresh Jagtap, said.

