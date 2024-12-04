NAVI MUMBAI: The escalation of a minor fight over the breaking of a beer bottle on the rocks at Alibag Beach led to a tourist from Pen getting killed by local fishermen. The Raigad police have arrested four men for stabbing the tourist to death. Tourist killed for breaking beer bottle on Alibag Beach

The incident occurred on the midnight of November 30. The arrested accused were identified as Raj Raman Jaygadkar, Prathamesh Shekar Godeka, Pramod Kisan Sathvilkar and Omkar Bhukwar. Their fifth accomplice is absconding.

The deceased, identified as Mitesh Patil (27), had come to visit the annual fun fair held at Varsoli village in Alibag along with his friend Prathamesh Patil (27). Following the visit to the fair, the duo decided to head to the beach, and ordered food and beer bottles from a local store.

“Around 10 pm, after finishing the food and beer, Prathamesh threw a bottle on the rocks,” said a police officer. “This was not liked by the five accused seated at a close distance, and a verbal argument ensued between them. Mitesh, fearing that the matter would escalate further, attempted to head to his bike but was held back by one of the accused.”

After Mitesh was restrained, one of the five men took out a knife and stabbed him multiple times. Prathamesh also sustained injuries while trying to save his friend.

“The deceased was taken to Alibag Civil Hospital by his friend on their scooter,” said the police officer. “The accused also arrived there with their friend who had sustained injuries when he was holding back Mitesh.”

Mitesh was declared dead by 12.18 pm, after which the Alibag police filed an FIR. With one of the accused admitted to the hospital, they managed to trace three others involved in the crime. All the accused are fishermen from the nearby Akshi village and have previous criminal records.

The police are on the lookout for the fifth accused in the case.