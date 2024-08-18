Trader dies by suicide over business losses

Mumbai: A 52-year-old man died by suicide on Friday night after he allegedly shot himself with a country-made pistol in a building in Bhendi Bazaar. Police suspect the deceased, an import-export trader, had suffered heavy losses over the past few days, which prompted him to take the extreme step. HT Image

According to the JJ Marg police, they were informed about the incident on Friday night at around 9.40pm. “We were informed that a man in Bhendi Bazaar had shot himself in the head by someone who overheard the shots. We took him to nearby the JJ Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the police officer. The country-made pistol with which the deceased shot himself and some paper chits were seized from the spot by the police.

“We recorded the statements of the deceased’s wife and friends and everyone told us that he was incurring losses in his business, which prima facie was the reason for his suicide. We have registered an accidental death report in the case,” said the police officer.

The cause of death was haemorrhage and shock due to firearm injuries (unnatural), said police.