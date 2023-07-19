Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Biker without helmet manhandles traffic cop, arrested

Biker without helmet manhandles traffic cop, arrested

ByManish K Pathak
Jul 19, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The complainant, Mangesh Jagtap, a police constable attached to Mankhurd traffic division, along with another constable, were deployed at IOC Junction, Govandi, near the entry point for the Eastern Freeway on Monday.

Mumbai: A 34-year-old traffic police constable suffered injuries after a biker, who was riding triple seat and without a helmet, dashed into him at a check naka near the Eastern Freeway in Govandi. The accused – identified as Abdul Kalim Abdul Kalam Khan – manhandled the constable after he was chased and stopped.

HT Image
HT Image

Khan was soon overpowered and arrested. According to the police, the complainant, Mangesh Jagtap, a police constable attached to Mankhurd traffic division, along with another constable, were deployed at IOC Junction, Govandi, near the entry point for the Eastern Freeway on Monday. They were instructed to take action against bikers driving without helmets, on the wrong side, triple seat and signal jumping, police inspector Baderam Dhas of the Mankhurd traffic police station said.

“Jagtap noticed a biker coming triple seat and was riding without a helmet. The constable tried to stop the accused, but he increased the speed of the vehicle and hit the police constable when he tried to stop him. Jagtap fell and sustained an injury to his leg,” the police officer added.

Dhas said that Khan managed to flee, however, Jagtap and his colleague chased the accused on a bike for a few hundred meters and intercepted him. “Khan then manhandled Jagtap, who immediately informed a patrolling police vehicle. The vehicle arrived at the spot and took the trio to the Deonar police station, and arrested Khan.

Khan was booked under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out