RPF officer tries to get off running train, dies

Thane: While making an attempt to get off a running train, a 56-year-old Railway Police Force (RPF) officer twisted his leg and slipped under the wheels resulting in his death. HT Image

The incident occurred on Sunday around 7 am, when the RPF officer, who was on night duty checking the train coaches, got off the LTT Kanpur Express at the Kasara railway station when the train halted but went back inside to help a passenger. After resolving the issue, he got off the running train but slipped and went under the wheels from the gap between the platform and the train footboard.

The RPF officer, Dilip Sonawane, was a resident of Kalyan and lived with his family of five, including two daughters and a son.

“The officer was trying to get down when his leg twisted, and within a second, he went under the wheels of the train. There is a big gap between the platform and the train footboard, therefore he went under the train,” said a government railway officer from Kasara. “We are all very disheartened after the incident. He was one of the best RPF officers when it came to his duty and was very particular about his work. We have registered an Accidental death report in the matter.”

