Mumbai: Nearly two weeks after a video of a young man performing a dangerous stunt on a moving local train went viral on social media, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) traced the stuntman’s location to Antop Hill this week. The police revealed that the man, identified as Farhat Azam Shaikh, lost a pair of limbs while performing a similar stunt Masjid station. Train stunts: Hunger for likes on social media costs man a pair of limbs

The stunts, also known as ‘train surfing’ is the act of riding on the outside or top of a moving train. It’s extremely dangerous and illegal and can lead to electrocution, falling, or severed limbs.

On July 14, a reel shot in March went viral where Farhat was dangerously drifting on the platform at Sewri station from the moving train. Sources said he wanted likes and views on his social media accounts and therefore he performed the stunt.

After the Central Railway (CR) officials came across the video online, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was alerted and a manhunt was launched to track down Shaikh.

“The social media post showed a young man engaging in risky behaviour while boarding a moving train and prompted swift action from railway authorities. Upon being brought to attention, RPF at Wadala Road registered a case against the unidentified individual seen in the footage. Later, efforts were made to trace and apprehend the person involved,” said Dr Swapnil Nila, chief PRO, CR.

Finally, RPF was successful in tracing the person at his Antop Hill home. On inquiry, it came to the fore that he was left partially disabled when performing a similar stunt at Masjid road station in April.

Shaikh confirmed that he had performed the stunt shown on the viral video on March 7 and had committed the illegal act of performing it at Sewri station on a CSMT bound train.

“He further revealed that he had also got the illegal act recorded by a friend to upload it on social media to get likes. In a tragic turn of events, Farhat on April 14 met with a life-threatening accident while performing another stunt at Masjid station and lost his left arm and leg,” said another CR official.

Immediately after the accident, the railway administration rushed him to St George’s Hospital, CSMT, for emergency treatment. RPF officials said when they met him early this month, they saw that he was facing extreme difficulty in performing daily chores. Later, he also appealed to all passengers in a video to stay away from performing such dangerous acts which are not only illegal but also life-threatening.

“We appeal to passengers and the public to not engage in such stunts and report such Incidents that are life-threatening both for the individuals involved and other passengers,” added Nila.

Railway officials said citizens and passengers can report anyone indulging in stunt performances on trains or platforms by immediately contacting the mobile number 9004410735 or 139.