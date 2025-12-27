MUMBAI: In response to a surge in cases involving fake and digitally manipulated local train tickets, the Western Railway (WR) has begun specialised training for Train Ticket Examiners (TTE) to help them identify invalid season passes and UTS tickets, including those generated using artificial intelligence. Training sessions ongoing for ticket-checking staff to identify fake tickets

WR officials said the move follows recent incidents in which commuters were found travelling using forged tickets that even trained TTEs were initially unable to detect. “Due to the misuse of technology, we are preparing our staff to be more alert. So far, 800 employees have been trained in the past 10 days, and the rest will be covered soon,” a WR official said.

There has been a noticeable rise in cases of commuters using fake AC local passes on both the Central and Western Railways. In several instances, tickets were found to be digitally altered to closely resemble authentic ones, the official said. The training programme aims to sharpen the skills of the staff in detecting fake tickets, identifying passengers travelling without valid tickets, and using newly issued handheld mobile devices that scan digital codes on tickets and cross-verify them with the railway’s internal system.

At least five cases have come to light in the past couple of days. In one such incident, three passengers travelling in an AC local were caught with fake passes. The tickets, stored as images in the ‘documents’ folder of their mobile phones rather than on the official UTS app, lacked QR codes and carried identical ticket numbers, raising suspicion. Further verification confirmed that the passes had been generated using AI.

Considering the seriousness of such offences, the railway administration has initiated strict action against offenders, an official said, adding that FIRs are being registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, for fraudulent ticketing practices. The handheld devices issued to TTEs have already proved effective in detecting such frauds, the official added.

Apart from ticket verification, the training also focuses on improving the overall efficiency and conduct of the staff. “Various training programmes are being implemented to enhance communication skills, service quality and vigilance, including the ability to identify fake tickets,” the official said.

In view of recent incidents involving assaults on ticket checking staff, WR has also introduced basic security training through a foundation course at the Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) in Udaipur. Additionally, professionals are imparting soft skills training to promote courteous communication, a positive approach and appropriate conduct while dealing with passengers, the official added.