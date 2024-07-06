Mumbai: A massive tree along Bhavani Shankar Road in Dadar was uprooted at around 3:45pm on Friday and fell atop a van and a taxi which were parked at the spot. No casualties were reported in the incident, which was the third such instance this week. Two persons had lost their lives in the two earlier incidents. Tree falls in Dadar, none injured

A civic official who did not wish to be identified said the tree in Dadar likely fell because rampant road concretisation work had weakened its roots and curtailed its space. “Trees that are affected due to these reasons do not show signs of damage externally, even though their roots may be hollow and infected,” the official said.

The base of tree was enclosed in a raised soil bed measuring approximately 1x1 metre. “When it rains, the weight of trees increase and their base cannot handle the same, leading to their collapse,” the official added.

Vehicles parked near the tree were badly damaged and will have to be repaired at owners’ cost. Jitendra Pardeshi, the superintendent of gardens and tree officer at BMC, appealed to citizens not to take shelter or park their cars under trees, especially during strong winds.