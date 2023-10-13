News / Cities / Mumbai News / Trio slashes ear of man after he asked them to step aside

Trio slashes ear of man after he asked them to step aside

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 13, 2023 08:22 AM IST

A group of three persons in Thane cut off a passerby's ear with a knife after he asked them to move aside. The incident was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media. The injured man is admitted to a hospital for surgery. Police are on the lookout for the suspects.

Thane: The police are on the lookout for a group of three persons who allegedly cut off a passerby’s ear with a knife when he asked the group to move aside on Wednesday night in Ambernath East.

The injured man has been identified as Niraj Singh and is admitted to a private hospital for surgery. The CCTV captured the scuffle, and the video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to the police, around 9pm, several people were standing on the road and chatting. Niraj asked them to move aside so he could pass from the narrow road, which had cars parked on both sides.

When the group did not move, Niraj, out of frustration, suggested they stand in the corner.

“One of the groups took it on their ego and started an argument, saying he could not speak to them like this. All of them started shouting and arguing on the road. One of them took a knife and slashed Singh’s ear, injuring it badly,” a police officer from Shivaji Nagar police said.

In a similar incident, a 25-year-old man on a bike was beaten up when he asked a group, who was blocking the road to move aside and let him pass. He sustained minor injuries. “In both cases, we have booked the unknown persons under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer.

