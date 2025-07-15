‘Trivial issues’ ruining sanctity of marriage, says HC during dowry harassment hearing

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court recently expressed concerns that ‘trivial issues’ are ruining the lives of married couples and the sanctity of marriage, especially among Hindus. Stating that marriages are not merely a social contract but a spiritual union that binds two souls together, the court held that minor inconveniences are proving to be setbacks for sacred marriages. These concerns arose after the court quashed dowry harassment charges against a man and his family as the couple reached a settlement even though the offences were non-compoundable. Bombay High Court (HT Archives) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

A division bench of justices Nitin Sambre and MM Nerlikar was hearing a criminal proceeding on July 8, 2025, stemming from complaints filed by a woman in December 2023, where she accused her husband and in-laws of harassment for failing to meet their dowry demands. The couple got married on May 15, 2023, in Nagpur. The wife alleged that shortly after their marriage, her husband subjected her to abuse and unnatural sex when he was inebriated. She claimed that her husband’s maternal aunt demanded five acres of land and a 2BHK flat from her parents. She named her sister-in-law in the complaint for allegedly hacking into her mobile phone through a third-party application. Based on these allegations, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR).

The couple settled for divorce by mutual consent on July 1, 2025. Citing this settlement, her ex-husband and his family members approached the Bombay High Court earlier this month to quash the FIR and criminal proceedings against them. During the hearing, the wife consented to withdraw her complaints and filed an affidavit to this end.

The court noted that the offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Dowry Prohibition Act were non-compoundable, i.e., they cannot be settled through mutual compromise between parties and thus warranted judicial intervention. Yet, the court quashed the FIR and criminal proceedings against the ex-husband and his family members. It raised concerns over the menace of marital discord in society, observing that ‘small issues’ between the parties are spoiling their entire lives, and the marriages, which are considered sacrosanct in the Hindu tradition, are at stake. It added that these conflicts are led by distress, disharmony, and lack of adjustment among the parties. In such cases, the court must support a respectful settlement to quash all litigation between the parties while also protecting their life and liberty. “Matrimonial disputes, if reunion is not possible, shall be put to an end as early as possible. Otherwise, the lives of persons will be ruined,” the court concluded.

The bench also observed that the legislation intended to improve marital relationships, such as the Domestic Violence Act, the Hindu Marriage Act, and the Special Marriage Act, are often misused by the parties involved. “This results in a multiplicity of litigation that not only burdens the court, but also causes mental as well as physical harassment, endless conflict, financial loss, and irreversible harm to children and other family members,” it added.