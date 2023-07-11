Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Truck driver drowns in Vashi’s Jagruteshwar Lake

Truck driver drowns in Vashi’s Jagruteshwar Lake

ByRaina Assainar
Jul 11, 2023 01:01 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: A 35-year-old truck driver drowned in Jagruteshwar Lake at sector 7, Vashi, on Monday morning. The victim has been identified as Bachittar Rajkumar Singh, 35, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the police, Singh was residing in Turbhe village and since Sunday night, he did not return home. A security guard, who was nearby, noticed the body of Singh floating in the lake, Shashikant Chandekar, senior inspector, Vashi police station, said.“The fire brigade reached the spot and retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem at Vashi Municipal Hospital. Prima facie, it seems that he was possibly drunk and fell into the pond in an intoxicated state. There are no other injuries on his body. We are investigating further to find if there is any possibility of suicide,” he added.

Chandekar said that Singh’s cousin, who stays with him, has confirmed that he was a habitual drinker.

An accidental death report was registered, and further investigations are on to find if there is any possibility of suicide.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the body of 20-year-old Swaraj Khan was found in a pond beside the Taloja jail at Khutuk Bandhan village, Kharghar. The teenager, who did not know how to swim, entered the pond on Saturday at 4pm. Khan, a resident of Rajasthan, had come to visit his maternal uncle at Taloja around 15 days back. Since Saturday evening, the search operation for finding the boy had started, which was called off after sunset. On Sunday, the search resumed, and the body was found in the afternoon.

