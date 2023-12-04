Truck-tanker collision causes delays on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Thane: A truck collided with a stationary cement tanker near the Kharegaon Toll Gate on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Sunday at 6am. Six individuals sustained severe injuries and were admitted to the hospital. The accident led to a three-hour traffic for citizens who went out to enjoy the holiday. The accident involved an Ashok Leyland company truck and a Turbo cement tanker. HT Image

The driver and a passenger were trapped in the tanker. On the other hand, a total of eight persons including the driver, a cleaner, and six passengers were in the truck, requiring a rescue operation by Kalwa police, traffic police, disaster management personnel, and fire brigade teams.

The truck driver, identified as Ijaz Ahmed, lost control of the vehicle and collided with the stationary cement tanker. The trapped individuals were rescued after two hours, but they had severe leg injuries. The injured were transported to Kalwa Hospital.

An officer from the disaster management team, said, “The driver and passengers were trapped in the accident truck due to the collision. The truck driver and cleaner, who were in the front, were unable to come out of the vehicle. Two were stuck for almost two hours. They were rescued by the fire brigade personnel and the staff of the disaster management room. Immediately they were taken for treatment in an ambulance in the presence of the police personnel to the Kalwa hospital. The driver and cleaner suffered severe leg injuries and other passengers had head and hand injuries.”

The road was cleared for traffic by the fire brigade personnel after pouring water on the oil spill on the road. Several citizens who were going out for a Sunday picnic got stuck in traffic due to the accident and oil spill on the road.