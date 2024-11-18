Tunes under the tree: Harmonica group strikes the chord of friendship, bond and joy

Mumbai: On a serene Sunday morning, beneath the shade of Bandra’s verdant trees and with the soothing hum of the sea in the backdrop, a group of spirited harmonica players gathers. As the first notes fill the air, the melodies evoke smiles, sways, and a growing audience. This is Mumbai Harmonics, a collective of harmonica enthusiasts who meet every other Sunday to share the joy of music. Mumbai, India - Nov. 17, 2024: A small group of harmonica enthusiasts called Mumbai Harmonics came to Bandra Joggers Park to play for singing and dancing and had a lot of fun in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Their sessions bring life to two iconic city locations: the Hanging Gardens in South Mumbai on the first Sunday of the month and Bandra on the third. It’s a sight to behold—a patchwork of generations united by music, singing, and camaraderie.

Where age meets passion

Arun Doshi, a cofounder of Mumbai Harmonics, strides into the group with a guitar strapped to his back and a harmonica peeking out of his pocket. At 82, he exudes an infectious energy, quipping about the “power of 82” as he leads the group through a lively set of songs. The repertoire is eclectic, from Bollywood classics like Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan to evergreen hits like Que Sera, Sera and Hai Apna Dil To Awara.

His co-founder, 86-year-old Ramesh Parikh, reflects on his decades-long journey with the harmonica. “I’ve been playing for 70 years. I’m self-taught, and besides Bollywood tunes, I enjoy dabbling in Western and Indian classical music,” he shares.

Music, moments, and memories

The melodies often pull in curious passersby. On one occasion, three young women stopped to listen, one of them celebrating her birthday. The group promptly performed Happy Birthday and Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal, earning laughter and applause.

The gathering becomes a microcosm of Mumbai’s vibrant diversity: parents with kids pausing their strolls, joggers recording the performance, and even an elderly woman in a wheelchair singing along. One member handed out chocolates, adding sweetness to the morning’s melodies.

Harmony beyond the notes

Since its inception in 2014, Mumbai Harmonics has been a sanctuary for its members, most of whom are senior citizens. Even during the pandemic, the group kept the music alive through virtual meetups, eagerly returning to in-person sessions as restrictions eased.

For 62-year-old Sanjay Singh, the harmonica became a lifeline during challenging times. “In 2016, my wife was unwell, and I had lost my job. This group gave me purpose,” he recalls. “Music is a powerful stress-buster.”

The shared love for the harmonica has fostered lasting friendships. Members often gather for occasions like the Mumbai Marathon, where they energise runners with their tunes. “It’s about more than the music,” says 64-year-old Dilip D’Souza. “It’s about connection, joy, and belonging.”

A universal language

D’Souza, who also plays the piano and has amassed a collection of 400 records, sees the harmonica as an instrument of simplicity and depth. “I wanted to learn the Blues harmonica. This group gave me the perfect platform,” he says, holding his harmonica with pride.

As technology expands our social horizons, groups like Mumbai Harmonics exemplify the power of shared interests. In a world often divided by barriers like age, gender, and religion, they show how music transcends differences.

For Mumbai Harmonics, the music isn’t just entertainment—it’s a bond, a solace, and a celebration of life. As the group plays on, their melodies ripple through the city, touching hearts and composing a symphony of unity, joy, and love.