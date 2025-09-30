Mumbai: Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, with support from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar faction (NCPSP), has begun a three-day 73-km foot march, ‘Samvidhan Satyagrah Padyatra’ on Monday from Nagpur to Sevagram, spreading awareness to save the Constitution of India and raising voice against hate politics. Tushar Gandhi begins three-day foot march from Deekshabhoomi to Sevagram against hate politics

“The name itself makes clear the motive of the march. We have come out to save the constitution and its principles and want it to be made more empowered,” said Gandhi. “It is against the way Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its allied parties (BJP) are promoting hate in society through divisive politics. At the same time, we have started the march with a message of love, unity, and peace because maintaining harmony would become difficult if hate is allowed to prosper.”

The march began on Monday morning from Deekshabhoomi, the place where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar renounced Hinduism and embraced Buddhism, and halted at Butibori in the night. The march to Sevagram, an ashram of Mahatma Gandhi in Wardha district, is set to continue on Tuesday morning.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal also lashed out at the RSS and said, “On Dussehra, the burning of Ravana signifies not just the burning of a person but of evil tendencies. The ten faces of Sangh (RSS) are not just spread in ten directions but hidden in every reactionary force. They must be condemned and burnt and this is what we expect.”

Congress MLAs Abhijit Wanjari, Vikas Thakre, along with other leaders such as Arif Naseem Khan, Sunil Kedar, Anees Ahmed, Atul Londhe, Nana Gawande, and senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh and MPs Namdeo Kirsan, Shyamkumar Barve also participated in the march.

Congress is also set to distribute copies of the Constitution at Reshim Bagh, Nagpur, where RSS has declared to celebrate its centenary on October 2.

Sapkal also condemned BJP spokesperson Printu Mahadevan for his alleged remarks that bullets will be fired at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. He said, “The descendants of those who shot Mahatma Gandhi in the chest are still alive, and this ideology has arisen from the black cap of RSS.”