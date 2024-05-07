Two arrested for raping 15-year-old girl

PALGHAR: The Talasari police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl. HT Image

According to the police, the teenager was in a relationship with one of the men, 24-year-old Aniket Lahanya Dalvi, whom she had met via Instagram. In her complaint, the survivor accused Dalvi of first sexually assaulting her at his home in Talasari on April 30. Then, on May 5, she claimed that Dalvi and his friend Nitesh Mahadu Bij, 25, also raped her at the former’s farmhouse near Vadavali.

The survivor approached the Talasari police station on Monday, where a First Information Report was registered against the two men. The police arrested both men hours later.

The two accused were booked under sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(n) (rape repeatedly on the same woman), and 376(3) (rape of a woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggregated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.