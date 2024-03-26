Two drown in quarry in Dahisar, one body fished out, search on for the other

MUMBAI: Two men drowned in a quarry at Dahisar on Sunday evening. While the fire brigade officials managed to pull out one of the victims, a search for the other man is ongoing. HT Image

According to the Dahisar police officials the incident took place at 6pm at the Jai Maharashtra quarry in Hanuman Tekadi, Dahisar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police officials said that the quarry is located on private land at a distance from the seashore. Around 6pm on Monday the two men, identified as Manoj Surve, 50, and Chintamani Warang, 45, had gone strolling towards the boundary of the quarry when they apparently slipped and fell inside.

The police officers received a phone call from some passerby about the incident after which they alerted the fire brigade. Using their zipline ropes and other equipment the fire brigade managed to recover Surve. He was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared dead before admission. The fire bridge personnel are conducting a search operation to find Warang.

“We are also not ruling out the possibility of the men swimming in the quarry,” said a police officer from the Dahisar police station. “We have informed the family members of the two men who lived nearby Ashokvan,” added the official.

Police officers have registered a case of accidental death (ADR), and they are investigating to find out how exactly the men drowned, “We are recording the statements of the passerby and the family members to find out what were the men doing in the quarry in the evening on Sunday,” said the officer.