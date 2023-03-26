Two dupe 9 exporters of 94 lakh; one held, other missing

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping nine Ghatkopar-based exporters to the tune of ₹94 lakh. His associate is still absconding. A police team visited Jain and Bhogesara’s houses, but both were not present. They questioned several people who were connected with angadia and later arrested Bhogesara on Sunday morning. The police have launched a manhunt for Jain. (Image for representation)

The arrested and the missing accused have been identified as Binu Bhogesara and Hitendra Jain, respectively.

“The complainant and his eight associates were in the business of export and import,” said a police officer. “They imported grains and pulses from Dubai in March through Indian agents. However, this time, the supplier in Dubai wanted money on an urgent basis, so they decided to send money through angadia.”

The victims then contacted Hitendra Jain, who made them meet Binu Bhogesara, who is into angadia business in Malad, added the officer. They gave ₹94.28 lakh to Bhogesara, who promised to deliver the money by March 20.

“However, the money did not reach Dubai in due time. Later, the victims tried to contact Jain and Bhogesara and found their mobiles were switched off,” said the officer. “The victims then approached the LT Marg police station and registered a case against the accused.”

