Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two hawkers arrested for killing Shiv Sena functionary

Two hawkers arrested for killing Shiv Sena functionary

BySajana Nambiar
Mar 02, 2023 01:26 AM IST

Two hawkers were arrested in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena deputy divisional head, Ravindra Pardeshi in Jambli Naka market of Thane on Wednesday night. The accused have been Identified as Dhruv Patva, 33, and Ashraf Ali, 22

Thane: Two hawkers were arrested in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena deputy divisional head, Ravindra Pardeshi in Jambli Naka market of Thane on Wednesday night.

Two hawkers arrested for killing Shiv Sena functionary
Two hawkers arrested for killing Shiv Sena functionary

The accused have been Identified as Dhruv Patva, 33, and Ashraf Ali, 22.

The duo was arrested on Thursday morning based on a complaint filed by the son of the deceased with the Thane Nagar police.

“The accused were arrested immediately on Thursday morning and were produced before the court. They were sent to police custody till March 5. Further investigation into the case was being carried out,” Jayraj Ranaware, senior police inspector, said.

As per the complaint, a fight broke out between Pardeshi and the duo over the location of their stalls in the market ending up with an attack on Pardeshi with a sharp object.

“The hawkers used to have regular fights over placing their stalls. On Wednesday night, the situation went out of control when the accused attacked Pardeshi. It led to panic in the busy market area,” a police officer said.

Pardeshi, who owns a shop, was recently appointed the deputy divisional head of the market area a month ago.

Former mayor of Thane and leader of Shiv Sena Ekanth Shinde faction, Naresh Mhaske, said, “The police should investigate the matter and take necessary steps.”

The fights between hawkers have been a regular one in Thane and nearby cities. In June, 2022, Thane Government Railway Police had arrested two persons, a hawker and an ambulance driver, for slapping a woman commuter after she asked them to move their stall.

“The hawker menace is not just about the space they occupy, but also about their errant behaviour. They do not fear anyone and are ready to fight, quarrel, hit anyone anytime. This cannot be allowed in the city. Background checks should be done on each hawker to check whether they have any criminal record,” Suhas Pendse, 34, a commuter, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out