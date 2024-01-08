Two held for trespass at Salman Khan farmouse

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police has nabbed two persons for trying to enter Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel, ‘Arpit’. HT Image

The incident occurred on Thursday, farmhouse manager Shashikant Omprakash Bhargav, 27, stated in his complaint to the police. He mentioned that around 4pm, the farmhouse’s security guard Mohammad Hussain called him and asked him to reach the main gate immediately. Upon reaching there, he saw two men who Hussain said were trying to enter the compound by jumping over the bushes and the boundary wall to the left of the main gate.

On asking them about their identity, the duo introduced themselves as Mahesh Kumar Ramnivas and Vinod Kumar Radhesham from Uttar Pradesh. Since they could not provide convincing answers to the questions posed by Bhargav and Hussain, they informed the police, who took away the duo for further questioning.

The two accused subsequently told police their names were Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gila, 23 – a furniture trader, and Gurusevak Singh Tej Singh Sikh, 23 – a carpenter, both from Punjab. Police officials found soft copies of two Aadhaar cards with the same photo on each person’s mobile phone. One set of cards mentioned the name as Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gila and Mahesh Kumar Ramnivas, while the other set mentioned the name as Vinod Kumar Radhesham and Gurusevak Singh Tej Singh Sikh.

A case was registered against the duo on Friday, and they were booked under sections 420 (cheating), 448 (house trespass), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Prima facie, it seems that they tried entering the farmhouse after they heard that Salman Khan was inside. They claim that they wanted to meet him. We have arrested them for trespassing and forgery,” said an officer from the New Panvel police station.