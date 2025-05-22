Two held in separate incidents for trying to enter actor Salman Khan’s building

Two people were arrested in separate incidents for trying to trespass into Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, police said. The arrests were made across two separate trespassing incidents that occurred on Monday and Tuesday. Cases of trespassing have been registered against them. (PTI file photo)

In the first incident which took place on Tuesday morning, an unknown male person was seen loitering around Bandra’s Galaxy Apartment building, where Salman and his parents stay. The security guard had confronted the man and advised him to leave the premises. Angered at not letting him inside, the person threw his mobile phone on the ground and broke it.

Later, at 7:15pm on the same day, the same person returned to the main gate of Galaxy Apartments and somehow entered through the gate by hiding behind a resident’s four-wheeler. Police officers and a security guard, Kamlesh Mishra, immediately apprehended him and handed him to Bandra Police.

Also Read: Mother, daughter assaulted for feeding dogs inside society compound

On questioning, the man identified himself as Jitendra Kumar Hardayal Singh, (23) a resident of Chhattisgarh. The man was trying to meet Salman but after he wasn’t allowed by the police personnel stationed outside the actor’s house, he tried to sneak in.

On Monday, in another incident, a woman was apprehended for trying to trespass the actor’s house. The woman was caught and handed over to police.

A senior IPS officer told HT, “The woman has been apprehended, and a first information report (FIR) has been registered for trespassing.”

According to Bandra police, the woman had come to the gate of the Galaxy Apartments at Bandstand and wanted to meet the actor. When she wasn’t allowed to enter, she tried to trespass after which she was apprehended.

“The police arrested both the accused on charges of trespassing and trying to find out the motive behind their act,” said a police officer from Bandra police station.