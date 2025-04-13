Two, including a minor, arrested for sodomising minor boys

MUMBAI: The Juhu police have arrested two people, including a minor, for allegedly sedating two boys and sexually assaulting them in a public park. (Shutterstock)

One of the accused is a 19-year-old man who was taken into police custody, while the other, who is 17, has been sent to a children’s home in Dongri. The police are investigating whether the accused have sodomised other boys in the area.

“Two families had approached us with separate complaints against the two accused,” said an officer from the Juhu police station. “In the first case, the minor boy is 11 years old, while in the second case, the boy is 9 years old.” The survivors are from the same locality in Juhu, the officer added.

In both cases, the accused allegedly took the boys to a park, gave them a sedative, tied them up and then sexually assaulted them, the officer said. Both incidents took place last week, but the boys were afraid to tell their families about the assault. After their family members found them disturbed, they questioned them. That’s when the boys eventually revealed what had happened, after which two separate cases were registered against the accused, the officer added.

The cases were registered under sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 131 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The police said they have also approached other residents of the area to check if the two accused have similarly assaulted any other boys.