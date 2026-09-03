‘This is really poor’: Michael Vaughan slams ticket prices increase for the Edgbaston Ashes Test next year

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is upset that the ticket prices for next year’s Ashes game at Edgbaston have been increased by 43 per cent. In fact, ticket pricing is on the up across sports in the United Kingdom, and this has been attributed to inflation. Michael Vaughan is not happy. (Action Images via Reuters)

Edgbatson will host the third game of a five-series rubber from July 8-12. The 6,000-odd seats in the Hollies Stand will cost 165 pounds each. Last time Australia toured England in 2023, the seats here cost 115 pounds. This hike is not sitting well with Vaughan. In other parts of the stadium, there are 115-pound adult tickets available for the first three days with a booking fee of 2.50 pounds. Members, however, can purchase it for 92 pounds, it may be noted.

"This is really poor," Vaughan posted.

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A spokesperson for the Edgbaston Stadium said: "Our prices for the 2027 Ashes Test are broadly in line with other host venues and major British sporting events such as Wimbledon and the Formula One at Silverstone.

"Our entry level ticket prices roughly match inflation compared to the last time Australia visited Edgbaston in 2023 - but like the rest of the country, we're battling increased costs and trying to manage these wherever we can."

The ground is also hosting the third and final Test against Pakistan, starting September 9. The ticket prices range between 57.50 pounds and 87.50 pounds for adults, but they are not sold out yet. The only plausible reason could be Pakistan’s lacklustre show in the series. In the first two Test matches at Headingley and Lord’s, they performed badly, especially with the bat and conceded the series timidly. Now they look to avoid the whitewash. It’s been a chaotic series for them so far. After the defeat at Lord’s, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, and seven players were asked to fly back home. Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were released from the squad after the Lord’s Test.

Anyway, going back to the Edgbaston ticket price theme, it’s understandable why the tickets aren’t sold out yet. If a touring team performs badly, the interest among fans automatically goes down, but as far as the time-honoured Ashes is concerned, there is a next-level interest among fans. But sadly, they will now have to shell out more money to enjoy the contest.

(With inputs from the BBC)