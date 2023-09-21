Father-son held for elder son’s murder in Shahapur

Shahapur HT Image

The Shahapur police have arrested two people including the father for allegedly beating up his 35-year-old son to death in Shahapur taluka, Thane District on September 18, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Madhukar Govind Jadhav and his younger son Vishnu Jadhav, while the deceased- Ram Madhukar Jadhav, 35. Elder son Ram lived with his wife and two children in a separate house in the Nevre village in Shahapur. Ram and his wife had some domestic disputes due to which his wife and children had left for her maternal home. The accused Vishnu lived with his wife Kanta and father Madhukar separately in the same locality. They all work as labourers.

The incident took place at Nevre village in Shahapur taluka on September 16, around 8.30 pm when the deceased Ram used abusive language while speaking to his sister-in-law, the police said.

The police said Vishnu’s wife Kanta had tried to insist that he should have dinner with the family but he abused her using filthy language. Both Vishnu and his father heard the abuse, and attempted to stop him, but he did not stop the abuses. They both grabbed wooden sticks and beat up Ram brutally. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead during the treatment.

According to police, Ram had suffered serious head and chest injuries and he succumbed to his injuries. Police seized the wooden sticks from the spot and also conducted the panchnama before arresting them.

“A case was booked under section 302, (Punishment for murder) 34( Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and arrested on September 18 and produced in court and remanded into police custody for four days,” said Police Sub Inspector Suresh Baviskar, Shahapur Police Station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON