NAVI MUMBAI: Two men lost their lives in separate road accidents in Navi Mumbai and Khopoli in the past two days. The first death was in a hit-and-run accident, while the other one was of a truck driver who was speeding and plunged off a bridge in Khopoli, the police said. Two killed in separate accidents in Navi Mumbai, Khopoli

According to the police, the first accident occurred at 4:00 a.m. on Thursday on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Sanpada Bridge. An unidentified man, aged between 30 and 40 years, was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while he was standing near the divider, after which the driver fled.

After being alerted by some passersby, the police arrived at the spot and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The Sanpada police registered a case against the unidentified accused under sections 304(a) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337(endangering life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police are analysing the CCTV footage from nearby locations and scanning traffic cameras to trace the offending vehicle.

The police said that the second incident occurred at 2.15 am on Wednesday when a truck driver was killed after his vehicle plunged off a bridge near the Khopoli exit on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. The truck was being driven at a high speed, recklessly and negligently, without due consideration for road conditions, when the driver lost control of the vehicle near a tunnel near the Khopoli exit, causing it to fall from the bridge. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

“The truck was transporting spare parts. There was some issue with the brakes, as a result, the driver lost control and attempted to jump out of the vehicle, assuming he would land on the road instead of falling from the bridge,” said the investigating officer of the case, registered at the Khopoli police station.