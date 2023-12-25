close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Two lakh fine and show cause notice to contractor for negligence on Sion-Panvel highway

Two lakh fine and show cause notice to contractor for negligence on Sion-Panvel highway

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 26, 2023 05:06 AM IST

The contractor responsible for sanitation works on the Sion-Panvel highway, from Mankhurd Junction to Vashi toll naka in the M(east) ward, has been imposed with a fine of ₹2 lakh and issued a show cause notice for negligence

Mumbai: The contractor responsible for sanitation works on the Sion-Panvel highway, from Mankhurd Junction to Vashi toll naka in the M(east) ward, has been imposed with a fine of 2 lakh and issued a show cause notice for negligence. This action comes after unsanitary conditions were discovered during an inspection tour conducted by BMC officials.

Following an inspection tour focused on cleanliness in the western suburbs, additional municipal commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde said that the officials observed numerous unsanitary conditions in the stretch from Mankhurd T Junction to Vashi Toll Naka.

Coordinating through deputy municipal commissioner Harshad Kale and assistant commissioner of M(east)ward, Alka Sasane, immediate measures were taken. The leave of the assistant engineer from the M East ward was cancelled, and orders were issued to clear the area of accumulated garbage.

According to the instructions of Shinde, the concerned officers, and employees started cleaning the area by installing three mechanical brooms, 25 workers, 1 JCB machine, and two dumpers but five unauthorised dumpers were picked up from this area today. Unauthorised raids are frequently carried out in the Mankhurd T Junction area. A complaint has also been lodged with the police against the persons who repeatedly indulge in unauthorised dumping, said Sasane.

