Two men booked for assaulting TC on AC local

MUMBAI: The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday registered an FIR against two train passengers for assaulting a ticket collector (TC) after he confronted them for boarding an AC local without valid tickets on August 15.

According to the GRP, the railway official, identified as Jasbir Singh, suffered minor injuries in the altercation. The incident was captured on video by three passengers inside the coach, showing one of the accused pinning Singh against the wall.

The complainant, GRP constable Rajaram Mudik, said that he received a call at 6 pm on August 15 from the station house informing him about an altercation in an AC train proceeding from Churchgate to Virar. The train was then halted on platform 6 at Borivali station.

The constable, upon investigating, found that the two men had first-class tickets for a regular non-AC train. After Singh informed them that the tickets weren’t valid in an AC local, the passengers got aggressive and assaulted him.

After being questioned by the GRP, one of the men identified himself as Aniket Bhosle, 27, a Virar resident, while the other passenger did not reveal his identity. They were not booked and let go because Singh chose not to file an FIR.

However, after a video of the incident went viral over the last few days, the GRP on Monday registered a case of assault and preventing a government official from doing their duty under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We have registered a case and are now on the lookout for the accused,” said a police officer from the Borivali GRP.