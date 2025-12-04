MUMBAI: Two men were killed in separate road accidents involving two-wheelers in the western suburbs on Monday, police said. Two men dead in separate two-wheeler mishaps; drivers booked for rash riding

In the first incident, a 24-year-old motorcyclist was fatally hit by a speeding water tanker near Oshiwara’s Ashiana Society on Balasaheb Devras Marg around 8am. The victim, identified as Timmappa Shantaraj, a Dharavi resident, was on his way to his workplace in Goregaon when the tanker rammed his motorcycle from behind.

Harinath Kulanand Jha, 47, a security supervisor at the society who witnessed the crash, said the tanker “was speeding” when it struck the two-wheeler. Residents of the area immediately arranged for a private ambulance and rushed Shantaraj to Cooper Hospital, around 30 minutes from the accident spot, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Constable Tarasingh Kaniram Rathod, 43, who reached the hospital after being alerted by residents, identified the victim through an Aadhaar Card found in his pocket. Police traced and arrested the tanker driver, Jahangir Miraj of Murshidabad.

“We have arrested the driver under section 106 of the BNS for causing death due to rash and negligent driving. He has been remanded in police custody,” an Amboli police officer said.

In the second incident, a 27-year-old man riding triple seat on a motorcycle with two friends died after the two-wheeler skidded in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) late Sunday night.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s elder brother, Sohail Zaheer Syed, the deceased, Amir Zaheer Syed, had left Kurla with friends Muhammad Ali Saeed Sheikh and Usman Khan around 8.30pm for a visit to Mahim Dargah. The trio began their return journey around 9.30pm.

Police said the motorcycle was being ridden by Sheikh, who was allegedly speeding. As the bike approached the Kalanagar bridge near the Family Court, it hit a speed breaker. Sheikh applied sudden brakes, causing the motorcycle to skid and all three to fall.

Amir suffered severe injuries and was rushed with the others to Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared dead. Sheikh sustained injuries to his left hand and leg, while Usman escaped with minor wounds.

The BKC police have booked Sheikh under section 106(1) of the BNS for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.