Two murders reported in Dombivli and Bhiwandi

Thane: Two separate murder cases were reported in Thane on Saturday. In Dombivli Manpada, a 40-year-old property broker was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The local police registered a murder case against an unidentified person and started a search operation. In another incident, the Bhiwandi Padgha police registered a murder case against a 35-year-old man accused of attacking a villager amid a land dispute. HT Image

The body of the property broker, identified as Sanjay Bhoir, was found in the Umberli village area near Dombivli, sparking widespread concern in the locality. Police investigations have confirmed that Bhoir met with foul play and was the victim of murder.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Friday, Sanjay Bhoir went missing after having dinner with friends near Umbarli village. His family reported his disappearance to the authorities when he failed to return home and his phone was found switched off. Subsequent searches led to the discovery of his body in the Umberli village area near Dombivli. Manpada police have started a murder investigation, suspecting foul play. Bhoir’s body has been sent for postmortem examination, revealing injuries consistent with an attack using a sharp weapon.

In another incident in Bhiwandi, 55-year-old Janu Diva was attacked by Gurunath Diva following an ongoing land dispute. The deceased had previously assaulted Gurunath, prompting the latter’s desire for revenge. On Friday, as Janu Diva was returning home, Gurunath ambushed him and ruthlessly attacked him with bamboo until he lost consciousness. Janu Diva was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have filed charges against Gurunath Diva, who is currently on the run. A search team has been deployed to apprehend him.