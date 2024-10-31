Navi Mumbai: Two pedestrians lost their lives, and multiple vehicles were damaged after the driver of a private bus lost control on Thane-Belapur Road in Rabale on Monday morning. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Rabi Dipu Deb, was operating a 40-seater bus to pick up workers for a private company. The accident took place around 7:30 am on October 28, as the bus approached a zebra crossing near Rabale while en route to Thane. Two pedestrians die after being struck by pvt bus in Rabale

The deceased, Vijaymala Saloba Sutar, 40, and Anish Devnarayan Chauhan, 40, were among a group of pedestrians waiting to cross the busy road toward Airoli. Saloba Kodba Sutar, one of the injured and the husband of Vijaymala, filed a complaint, alleging the bus was being driven recklessly at the time of the incident.

“My sister, who worked as a housemaid, was on her way to work in Airoli with her husband. They had just crossed the road when a speeding bus ignored the zebra crossing, struck pedestrians, and continued on to crash into several parked vehicles before finally stopping on the footpath,” said Shatrughan Bhimrao Hiwale’s brother.

Three autorickshaws and one Innova were also damaged in the accident while two others - Rahul Ramesh Benbansi and Arohi Sanjay Sharma – were injured.

A case was registered under section 281 (rash and negligent driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(A) and B (to endanger lives), 324 (5) (wrongful damage) and 134 (A) (B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

A preliminary investigation by the police showed that the accident occurred due to the vehicle malfunctioning. “The driver had undergone a medical test, and he was not found to be under the influence of alcohol. As per the driver’s statement, he sensed that the steering wheel was getting jammed and that the brakes were not functioning properly. He initially planned to drive the bus atop the adjacent footpath, but the vehicle malfunctioned and instead jumped at the crossing,” said a police officer.

“Before he managed to bring the vehicle to a halt it had hit the pedestrians, damaged the parked vehicles as well as injured the others. A notice has been served to the accused and further investigation is underway,” said the investigating officer.