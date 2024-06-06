 Two tempo drivers killed in separate hit-and-run incidents in Navi Mumbai | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Two tempo drivers killed in separate hit-and-run incidents in Navi Mumbai

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jun 06, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: Two individuals died in two separate hit-and-run cases in Navi Mumbai. In the first case, a tempo driver was killed when another tempo driver lost control of his vehicle and ran over him while he was resting in front of his parked vehicle.

The deceased tempo driver, Dinesh Kashiram Sena, 37, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, had a consignment of potatoes to be unloaded at the APMC market in the evening. “Around 8pm after finishing his work, the driver parked his tempo and was resting in front of the vehicle when another tempo arrived in the market, lost control and ran over the deceased, killing him on the spot,” said an officer from APMC police station.

The accused driver of the tempo ran away from the spot. “The owner of the tempo has been contacted to provide the information about the driver, who is currently absconding,” said the police officer.

In the second incident, a tempo driver walking towards his home was run over by an unidentified vehicle on the Shil Phata – Panvel Highway. The matter was reported to Kalamboli police around 11:30pm by a passerby who spotted a profusely bleeding Akhilesh Nandlal Kumar, 31, lying unattended on the road. The deceased is a resident of MIDC Taloja.

The police are trying to trace the vehicle by going through CCTV footage of the spot. “Kumar was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on admission. The driver ran away from the spot, and we are trying to locate both the accused and the vehicle through CCTV,” said an officer from the Kalamboli police station.

In both matters, police have booked the accused for causing death by negligence, rash, and negligent driving along with various relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Two tempo drivers killed in separate hit-and-run incidents in Navi Mumbai
