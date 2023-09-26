Two Yeoor Hills bungalows demolished, five to follow

THANE: Two of the seven bungalows in Yeoor Hills were demolished by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday after Deputy Lokayukta Sanjay Bhatia declared them illegal. Action against the remaining bungalows will be taken tomorrow. The third hearing of the Lokayukta, previously scheduled for September 14, has been postponed to October 10, before which the TMC has been advised to demolish all the seven bungalows. “The residents of these illegally constructed bungalows are high-profile people like sitting corporators and ex-municipal corporators,” said Mundhara. “If no political pressure is applied, they will all be demolished.” (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The land on which the bungalows stand belongs to a Government of India undertaking company, the Provident Investment Company. “Due process of law was followed and a notice to vacate was given to the residents 15 days ago,” said Abhijit Bangar, commissioner, TMC. “Two of the bungalows were vacated and hence were demolished today. The rest of the occupants will be ordered to vacate at the latest by tomorrow and the demolition will take place after that.”

Despite Yeoor Hills being declared an eco-sensitive zone, seven bungalows were illegally constructed at Paton Pada in Yeoor forest in 2020-21. “I first approached the TMC, but no action was taken,” said environmental activist Yogesh Mundhara. “I then filed a complaint with the Lokayukta and the National Green Tribunal. In the Lokayukta’s second hearing on July 26, 2023, the TMC was advised to investigate further. All legal processes were followed, and yet the houses have not been vacated. It is not like the people residing in these bungalows will suddenly turn homeless, because these were their second homes.”

The third hearing of the Lokayukta, previously scheduled for September 14, has been postponed to October 10, before which the TMC has been advised to demolish all the seven bungalows. “The residents of these illegally constructed bungalows are high-profile people like sitting corporators and ex-municipal corporators,” said Mundhara. “If no political pressure is applied, they will all be demolished.”

Mundhara alleged that Suresh Gada, director of Super Dream Real Estate Private Limited and also a former TMC corporator and former education chairman, had sub-leased the land in 2020 although the lease expired in 2018. The activist has also requested the commissioner to file a case under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act against the occupants, considering that they were unable to produce relevant housing documents when asked to.

