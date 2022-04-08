Uddhav asks officials to consider stamp duty payment in instalments to fast-track redevelopment projects
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed the revenue and housing departments to formulate a policy on fixing the stamp duty so that the redevelopment of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) buildings could be fast-tracked. He also asked officials to look into the possibility of allowing the payment of stamp duty in phases before issuing the final occupancy certificate.
The CM chaired a meeting to review several projects, including those undertaken by MHADA, implementation of property tax waiver for houses under 500 sqft, and redevelopment of BDD chawls. Thackeray instructed officials to ensure that residents must be taken into confidence before starting any redevelopment project.
“There are 56 MHADA buildings in Mumbai and to expedite the redevelopment of these buildings, the developers who come forward have to pay stamp duty in one go. Instead, look into the possibility of paying the amount in instalments before issuing the final occupancy certificate,” a statement from the chief minister’s office quoted Thackeray. “Officials of the revenue, finance, and housing departments need to work out a joint policy in this regard,” it added.
The chief minister also ordered action against developers who fail to get occupancy certificates, leading to residents paying commercial rates for utilities and other taxes.
Housing minister Jitendra Awhad, while giving a presentation on the redevelopment of BDD chawls, said, “The redevelopment of BDD chawl at Worli, NM Joshi Marg, and Naigaon has received a good response from residents.”
Similarly, redevelopment work at Patra Chawl, Motilal Nagar, had started, he said. “As per the recommendation of the Johnny Joseph Committee, MHADA has started working as a developer.”
₹2Cr provision made by TMC to provide playgrounds for children across Thane city
The Thane Municipal Corporation plans to include playgrounds strictly aimed at providing space for children across the city to play. A proposal of ₹2Cr is in the pipeline for the same. There are many open spaces or grounds under Thane civic body but very few are being used as gardens. Most of these open spaces are rented for political events or for weddings and cultural functions. Children are forced to look for alternative spaces.
Karnataka CM alleges conspiracy to disturb peace as schools receive bomb threats
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday a conspiracy is being hatched to disturb the state's peace. His remarks came in response to bomb threats received by some schools in Bengaluru, which police said were mostly a “hoax”. The Bengaluru Police also conducted searches in many schools earlier in the day following the threats received via email.
Thane police on the lookout for man for sexually assaulting six-year-old neighbour
The Shrinagar police in Thane are on the lookout for a man who has been allegedly sexually assaulting his six-year-old neighbour. A few locals saw him taking the girl inside his home while she was playing and asked him to open the door. Fearing their wrath, he released the girl and fled the spot. The accused is identified as Anwar Shaikh, residing three rooms away from the complainant's house.
#HTCityCheers23: Check out these picnic spots for a day-out in the city
The Capital never disappoints fun seekers! The rich heritage of the city only promises to make your outing a more memorable affair. Nehru park in Delhi is one such place. Spots to picnic at: 1. Sunder Nursery 2. Nehru Park 3. Delhi Zoo 6. Millennium Park 8. Lodhi Garden 9. Naini Lake 11. Leisure Valley Park 12. Yamuna Ghat 13. Damdama Lake 14. Botanical Garden 15. Okhla Bird Sanctuary 16. Sultanpur National Park 18.
NCP workers hold protests in Pune after Sharad Pawar’s house attacked in Mumbai
Nationalist Congress Party workers held agitations in Pune to condemn the attack on supremo Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday and demanded the arrest of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees' leader Gunwant Sadavarte. Chaos prevailed outside Pawar's residence as over a hundred striking workers of the MSRTC staged angry protests, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.
