Uddhav Thackeray likely to contest council elections, indicates close aide

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), is expected to be the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate for the lone Legislative Council seat the Opposition is in a position to win. The party clearly indicated that Thackeray, who was initially not keen on seeking renomination to the Upper House, has been persuaded to contest as the alliance’s candidate. An official announcement is expected on Wednesday. Uddhav Thackeray and Bal Thackeray's close aide Thapa perform the last rites during Sena chief's funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. HT/Kunal Patil

On Tuesday, two days before the last date for filing nominations, party secretary and legislator Milind Narvekar posted on his social media handle: “Uddhav Thackeray will be the MVA candidate 99%, but since he is Thackeray, one cannot rule out the remaining 1% possibility. But the boss is always right.”

Both alliance partners, Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar), urged Thackeray to file his nomination. NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule also backed the request. Thackeray sought time to decide after consulting party leaders. State Congress president Harshavardhan Sakpal met him at his Bandra residence last week. Reportedly, Thackeray has kept his nomination papers and supporting documents ready.

This is being seen as a clear indication of his willingness to be renominated to the Upper House, from where he is set to retire on May 13 along with eight other members. The MVA has a combined strength of 47 MLAs in the Assembly and can win only one seat. The Congress indicated it might consider fielding its own candidate if Thackeray decides not to contest.