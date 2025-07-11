Under pressure from all parties, govt orders SIT probe into NCP leader’s murder in Byculla

MUMBAI: Bowing to mounting pressure from legislators across party lines, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sachin Kurmi in Byculla last October. Mumbai, India - May 1, 2025:Mahesh Kurmi brother of late Sachin Kurmi along with his family and supporters, sits on indefinite hunger strike and demanded immediate arrest of main suspect of his murder, at Byculla in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The decision was announced in the state legislative council by Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam, a Shiv Sena leader, after members of the ruling alliance as well as the opposition cornered the government over police inaction in the case and demanded justice for the victim’s family.

Kurmi, 46, also known as Munna, was associated with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction. He was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants on October 4, 2024, while out on a post-dinner walk in Byculla. Nearly nine months since the crime, the main accused remain at large and Kurmi’s family has alleged continued threats from them.

Raising the issue through a calling attention motion, NCP MLC Pankaj Bhujbal criticised the police for failing to deliver justice. “The main accused are roaming free. Kurmi’s college-going son was recently threatened and told he would meet the same fate as his father if he pursued the case,” Bhujbal said.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve from Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged police negligence and political interference in the case. “There are serious allegations that police officer Suhas Mane destroyed evidence, allowing the accused to walk free. I have information that political pressure was exerted on the police to protect the accused. There must be a high-level inquiry, and Kurmi’s family should be given police protection,” Danve said.

Senior members from both the opposition and ruling alliance echoed these concerns. BJP MLC Praveen Darekar said, “This government, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, has always claimed zero tolerance towards crime. We expect action. An SIT must be constituted.”

NCP (SP) MLC Shashikant Shinde also criticised the probe, calling it inadequate and compromised.

Initially, Kadam said a senior officer would conduct a high-level inquiry and that the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) would be invoked once the investigation progressed. However, following persistent demands from Bhujbal, Danve, Darekar, Shinde, and others, Kadam eventually agreed to set up a Special Investigation Team to handle the case.

SITs are typically constituted for cases where local investigations are deemed insufficient due to complexity, political sensitivity, or allegations of bias. The announcement marks a rare instance of bipartisan consensus, with leaders from the NCP, BJP, and both factions of Shiv Sena jointly demanding accountability and justice in the case.