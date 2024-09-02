Unidentified auto driver booked for molesting 15-year-old girl

Mumbai: The MHB police have booked an unknown auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in Borivali West on Saturday. HT Image

The incident occurred on Saturday when the girl, a class 10 student, was going home from school and hailed the auto in front of the school. She was alone in the auto-rickshaw, and subsequently, the driver turned the vehicle towards a lane. The girl objected but the driver then turned towards her and started touching her inappropriately.

The girl screamed and got out of the rickshaw. Passersby, who heard her scream came to the girl, but the driver fled with the auto. The girl then called her parents and informed them about the incident. The girl and her parents then went to the police and registered a case against the driver.

“The girl is in shock and does not recollect the number plate of the rickshaw. We have registered a case of molestation under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita,” said Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector of MHB Colony police station. The police are scanning the CCTV cameras of the school gate and the route that the driver had taken to identify the accused.