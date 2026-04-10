Unwritten rule: Sympathy trumps contest in by-polls after leader’s death

MUMBAI: Entreaties were made, harsh words were spoken, and the curtain finally rang down on a drama that held the political stage in Maharashtra in thrall for five days. But the denouement was largely predictable: the Congress backed down, only clearing the way for what was already a foregone conclusion – a win for deputy chief minister and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar in the April 23 Baramati by-election. **PTI's Best Photos of the Week** Pune: People attend the funeral of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, at Baramati in Pune district, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI01_29_2026_000044B)(PTI02_01_2026_000613B) (PTI)

The Congress held its own while the NCP and senior leaders from other political parties urged it to withdraw from the contest, finally giving in on only Thursday. In pressuring the Congress, politicians were “paying their respects” to former NCP chief Ajit Pawar, whose death had necessitated the by-election. As for the NCP, it is eager to have Sunetra ease into the role of political heir – unopposed. It’s all about the optics.

The Congress was, therefore, always expected to concede ground, its stand in keeping with a tradition observed in Maharashtra, where political parties refrain from contesting against the kin of a deceased politician in the by-election held after their death.

The tradition was observed following the sudden death of prominent leaders such as former Union minister Gopinath Munde (BJP), former deputy chief minister RR Patil (NCP), former state minister Patangrao Kadam (Congress) and now Ajit Pawar (NCP).

However, if the deceased legislator or MP was not prominent enough, other parties have rushed in to claim the vacant seat.

Munde, a popular BJP leader, died in 2014, soon after the party formed the government at the centre. Then Union rural development minister, Munde died in a car accident in New Delhi. Following his death, when the by-election was held in the Beed Lok Sabha constituency, the undivided NCP (which had contested the seat opposite Munde in the 2014 general election) chose not to field a candidate against his daughter, Pritam, the BJP nominee. The Congress supported an independent candidate. Pritam Munde won by 709,260 votes – one of the highest victory margins in India.

Former deputy chief minister RR Patil died in February 2015. One of NCP’s frontline leaders, Patil was hugely popular in his assembly constituency, Tasgaon in Sangli district. In the by-election in April 2015, the NCP fielded his widow Suman. No other prominent party contested the seat. Suman was elected by over 112,000 votes opposite a local BJP leader, who contested as an independent.

The tradition was also followed in the by-election in the Palus-Kadegaon assembly constituency following the death of former minister Patangrao Kadam (Congress) in March 2018. The Congress fielded his son Vishwajit, while the BJP fielded Sangramsinh Deshmukh. The latter withdrew from the race and Vishwajit was elected.

“When a sitting elected representative dies, especially in an accidental or unexpected case, people are in shock, generating sympathy for the leader and their family. In a by-election, a family member benefits if they are contesting,” said Padmabhushan Deshpande, Mumbai-based political analyst. “When prominent parties choose not to field candidates, it helps to create a larger-than-life image of the departed leader. Opposition parties too prefer not to go up against popular sentiments in such a scenario,” he added.

However, the tradition is not observed when the deceased leader is not prominent enough. For instance, former chief minister Narayan Rane was fielded by the Congress for the by-election in the Bandra east assembly constituency following the death of Shiv Sena MLA Bala Sawant. In the by-election in 2015, the Sena fielded Sawant’s widow Trupti, who defeated Rane.

One of the most talked-about by-elections was in Andheri east, following the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. The election was held soon after the Sena split in 2022. Uddhav Thackeray fielded Latke’s widow Rutuja and the BJP nominated local corporator Murji Patel but later withdrew from the race. Rutuja became the first MLA to be elected on a Sena (UBT) ticket after the split.

The Nanded Lok Sabha by-election in 2024 was also a talking point. After former chief minister Ashok Chavan left the Congress, the party’s candidate Vasantrao Chavan won the Nanded seat, considered a stronghold of the former. Vasantrao Chavan died later that year and the by-election was held along with the assembly elections in 2024. While the BJP-led Mahayuti won most of the assembly seats in Nanded, Vasantrao Chavan’s son Ravindra won the Lok Sabha by-election, surprising everyone.