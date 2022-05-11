UP constable arrested for supplying drugs in Mumbai
Mumbai An Uttar Pradesh police constable has been arrested for allegedly supplying premium quality Thailand-based Double Tiger Mark Heroin and Mephedrone (MD) in the city.
The Malwani police on a tip-off nabbed two people identified as Pramod Sharma, 38, and Mohammed Ismail Mohammed Nazrul Khan, 32, from Jankalyan Nagar road in Malwani, Malad in a suspicious condition.
“After seeing the police, the duo started making suspicious movements. When we checked them, we found some powder, which upon analyses turned out to be premium quality heroin of 335 grams valued at ₹1.69 crore and 10 grams of Mephedrone valued at ₹1.5 lakh,” said assistant police inspector, Hassan Mulani from Malwani police station.
The police said that after further investigation, the accused told them that they were provided with the drugs by a police constable attached to the Hapur police station in Uttar Pradesh.
“We picked up the constable who was identified as Amit Kumar Singh, 32, a resident of Sisoli in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh,” said Mulani.
The police said that Singh, while posted at Saripur, had come in contact with Harmesh Kumar alias Manohar Singh, 30, a resident of Saripur in UP. Harmesh had supplied the drugs to the constable, who had later supplied them to the city.
“We have arrested all of them and in the interrogations have found the drugs were supplied to them by one Sanju, who we are looking for. The Heroin that had come to the city was of premium quality and comes to India from Thailand. We are searching for the main accused and only after his arrest, we can find out how the narcotics were imported into the country,” said Shekhar Bhalerao, senior police inspector of Malwani police station.
The police said the constable played an important role in supplying the drugs to the city and they are inquiring how many consignments he had delivered earlier.
-
Dilli gets its dil back: Youngster replaces the heart stolen from ‘I Love Delhi’ selfie point
Ever since the heart symbol went missing from Karol Bagh's selfie point, 'Delhi ka dil kisne churaya?' Became the talk of the town. But proving that the Capital isn't heartless after all, one good Samaritan took matters in his hands. With the new message, “Dil to aakhir dil hai na, chaahe plastic ka ho ya kagaz”, 23-year-old performing arts professional Karshin Khatri, a resident of Rajinder Nagar, filled the void with a paper heart.
-
Uptake of boosters in 18-59 age group remains low in Maharashtra
A month after booster doses were allowed for the population in the 18-59 age bracket through the private sector, Maharashtra has not managed to find a solution in districts where none of the private centres is stocking the vaccine. As many as 17 districts have not administered a single booster shot in this age group. Booster doses or precautionary doses for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above 60 years were started on January 10.
-
State budget will be in line with people’s expectations: Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema
Stating that Aam Aadmi Party will present a comprehensive budget in line with the expectations of the people of Punjab, the state's finance minister, Harpal Singh Cheema said that it for the first time that an elected government is seeking the public's suggestions before presenting the budget. The minister said chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had promised the people of Punjab that the budget would be formulated as per their wishes and expectations.
-
Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, wanted in connection with multi-crore Gurugram heist, held in Dubai
In a major breakthrough in the multi-crore Gurugram heist case, the Interpol apprehended gangster Vikas Lagarpuria in Dubai, and a team comprising officers of the Delhi Police and special task force is working to deport him, authorities said on Friday. The STF issued a lookout notice against the gangster three months ago, said police. “We will take him for questioning in connection with the multi-crore heist case,” said a senior STF official.
-
Pune man loses ₹12,000 in remote screen sharing fraud
A 43-year-old man lost ₹12,000 to an online cheater while he was waiting for a courier to be delivered in April. In another addition to the mushroomed number of crimes involving the screen sharing applications, the complainant was asked to download a similar application. A caller pretended to be the delivery executive of the company and asked the complainant to download the application. The man lost the money from his account.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics