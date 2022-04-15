Upgraded AC local trains to be introduced by 2023
MUMBAI The new Air-Conditioned (AC) local trains with upgraded seating arrangements and increased space for passengers are expected to be introduced on the suburban railway tracks in 2023.
The trains will have metro-like interiors with longitude seatings but with additional space for passengers to travel inside the train. The trains will also have separate luggage compartments.
The train will be completely vestibuled as compared to the present six-compartment vestibule along with a motor coach.
This will be possible as the propulsion system of the trains will be placed either on the roof of the train or in the underslung of the coaches. The specifications of the trains will also include an increased air suspension system. The system will provide a smoother journey.
“We have finalised the designs and specifications required for the AC local train and are working on the final process of issuing tender,” said a senior Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) official.
The tender is likely to be issued by the end of May. The first phase of the AC trains is likely to start arriving in the city from the end of 2024.
238 AC local trains will be procured under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A. The trains will be procured in phases and under the Make in India initiative.
Presently, AC local trains are operational on the Western Railway between Churchgate and Virar railway stations and on the Central Railway on the mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)— Kalyan/Karjat railway stations and CSMT- Panvel railways stations.
The trains have witnessed a low patronage on the Central Railways harbour railway line after which one local train was removed and placed into operations on the mainline.
-
Agra Mayor talks tough on cleanliness
Agra Mayor of Agra Naveen Jain on Wednesday warned officials of action in case of laxity in ensuring cleanliness in the city. Presiding over a meeting with municipal commissioner Nikhil Tikaram Funde at Agra Nagar Nigam on Wednesday evening, Jain made it clear that he wanted door to door garbage collection in all wards of Agra Nagar Nigam by June 15. He stressed on setting deadlines for the tasks assigned.
-
UP police save ₹2.54 cr of public in 853 cybercrime incidents
Lucknow The UP police succeeded in cancelling bank transactions of nearly ₹2.54 crore in 853 cases of cybercrime in the first three months of 2022, said a press release shared by the UP police on Wednesday. It further stated that the three police zones that performed well in curbing cybercrime menace by cancelling the fraudulent bank transaction were Meerut zone, Prayagraj zone and Gorakhpur zone.
-
BJP’s ally Athawale says Pawar is secular, not casteist
Mumbai: Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, saying his party is known for its appeasement politics and for polarising society on communal lines. Fadnavis's remarks came a day after Pawar said constant attempts were made to create communal troubles in the country. Meanwhile, Pawar, who has been accused of promoting a “casteist” brand of politics by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, has received unexpected support.
-
Covid-19 testing to be increased in Gurugram
With an increase in the number of Covid cases being reported daily in Gurugram district, officials from the state health department on Thursday said testing will be stepped up in Gurugram in the coming days and about 3,000 to 4,000 samples will be tested every day. On Thursday, Gurugram reported 147 new Covid-19 cases and a positivity rate of 8.78%.
-
Law vague on dying declaration format: Experts
HT spoke with senior police officers and legal experts to understand whether a WhatsApp message can be considered as a dying declaration. “Under the Evidence Act, a dying declaration is the last statement given by any person before his death and it is considered in investigations since it is assumed that a dying person will tell the truth,” said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named.
