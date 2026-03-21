Uproar over ‘godman’ arrest: Women’s panel chief resigns after meeting CM

Mumbai: The political uproar in Maharashtra over the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat on charges of rape claimed its first casualty on Friday, as Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson Rupali Chakankar resigned from her post after meeting chief minister Devendra Fadanvis in the evening. Rupali Chakankar resigned as MSCW chief on Friday

“I handed over my resignation to…facilitate impartial and transparent probe into the allegations that are being made. I have resigned owing to moral responsibility,” she said in a late night post on X.

Chakankar, a member of the Shivanika Sansthan Trust headed by Kharat and under relentless attack from the opposition over videos on social media showing her washing his feet and praising him, may also step down as chief of the state women’s wing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), NCP sources told Hindustan Times.

The 47-year-old Chakanar was summoned by the chief minister to his official residence, Varsha, and asked to resign as MSCW chairperson, insiders in the government confirmed. Fadnavis issued the directive hours after NCP working president Praful Patel indicated that Chakankar would face action and a decision could be taken within a day or two.

The development came on a day when the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case seized more objectionable videos featuring Kharat from his personal assistant Neeraj Jadhav, who was arrested.

Adding to the political heat, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Kharat was the spiritual leader of nine ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis government, without naming anyone.

Arrest stirs pot

Ashok Kharat, a retired merchant navy personnel and self-styled godman and numerologist,

is known for his proximity to prominent politicians, businessmen and celebrities. He was arrested by the Nashik police for allegedly raping a woman who had approached him seeking astrological advice, and remanded in police custody till March 24.

According to the FIR, Kharat repeatedly raped the 27-year old victim from November 2022 to December 2025, by taking advantage of her religious beliefs and instilling fear in her about her husband’s death. He has been booked under sections 64(1), 74, 352, 351(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3 (1), 3 (2) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Kharat’s arrest on Wednesday and the emergence on social media of photos and videos showing top Mahayuti leaders with the self-styled godman provided the opposition a perfect opportunity to attack the ruling coalition. Under pressure, the state government on Thursday constituted an SIT led by senior IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute to investigate the case. With the SIT seizing more objectionable videos from his personal assistant on Friday, the total number of seized videos has gone up to 100, police officials said.

As several photos and videos on social media showed Chakankar with the accused godman, washing his feet and comparing him to god, calls for her resignation grew louder even as she called for a fair probe. On Friday too, before being summoned by the CM, she met Sadanand Date, Director General of Police (DG), Maharashtra and asked for a thorough probe into the matter.

“Considering the influence of the accused, it must be ensured that the SIT is free from any political or external pressure, so the probe can be conducted impartially.” she wrote in her letter to the DG. “If the accused has used the videos for blackmail, he must be charged under the provisions of the IT Act and strict action should be taken.”

NCP insiders said most top leaders in the party except one were of the view that she should step down as MSCW chief as the allegations had brought significant damage to the party’s image.

“Even NCP president Sunetra Pawar was of the view that she should resign to avoid further damage to the party’s image,” a senior NCP leader said. “Chakankar was duly informed about the views of the party leadership.”

Opposition steps up heat

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Kharat was the spiritual leader of nine ministers from the Devendra Fadnavis government, who used to visit him regularly and perform objectionable acts under his guidance.

“This is superstition,” Raut asserted.

He also alleged that during Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar’s tenure as school education minister under the previous Mahayuti government, transfers in the department were carried out on the recommendations of the accused godman.

“All the transfers used to be carried out on the recommendation of Kharat Baba when Kesarkar used to be the minister of the department. For that, Baba would often stay at the Hotel Trident, Nariman Point,” the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

Kesarkar could not be reached for comment, as his phone was switched off. He also did not respond to a text message seeking his response.

The Opposition has demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the properties of Kharat and Chakankar, as well as their alleged links.