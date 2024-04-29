Use concrete polymer to repair road cracks, potholes: IIT(B) to BMC

Mumbai: To provide better quality roads, the BMC has collaborated with IIT Bombay experts for the first time to train over 300 civic road engineers on the technical aspects of road maintenance. As a future remedial measure, the IIT experts have suggested that the BMC should form specialised teams and use concrete polymer to repair future cracks and maintenance of roads. Over 150 BMC civic engineers participated in an interactive workshop with IIT-B experts

A one-day brainstorming session was conducted at the IIT-B in Powai for 150 civic engineers on Saturday. The session focused on engaging BMC engineers in addressing challenges encountered in the cement concretising road works and resolving any doubts that arose during the process.

Civic chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani stressed the importance of high-quality roads for the public and highlighted the value of collaboration with institutions like IIT Mumbai. Such joint efforts, he added, will enhance public trust and confidence in the BMC’s capability to meet the future needs of Mumbai.

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner, stressed the importance of careful planning and execution by engineers to ensure the absence of quality and technical errors. Bangar emphasized the workshop’s benefits and underscored the goal of extending the lifespan of road cement beyond the typical Defect Liability Period of 10 years to at least 20 years. He encouraged all engineers to actively participate in the workshop to achieve this objective.

Engineers at the workshop delved into the practical hurdles encountered during the implementation of cement concrete road projects in Mumbai.

They discussed a range of challenges including logistical issues such as the distance between cement and gravel transport vehicles and ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, as well as the impact of traffic congestion and weather conditions in the city.

Additionally, they highlighted how factors like Mumbai’s environment and traffic contribute to reduced water levels in the cement-gravel mixture. The engineers noted the complexities associated with obtaining permissions from the traffic police for road works and navigating the network of manholes across the metropolis. In response to challenges like humidity and traffic congestion, professors from IIT Mumbai proposed increasing concreting activities during the night hours as a potential solution.

K V Krishna Rao, a professor at the civil engineering department at IIT Mumbai, emphasized the importance of selecting appropriate technology tailored to Mumbai’s temperature and vehicle traffic conditions and emphasised using updated soil test data. Rao also talked about the importance of the BMC establishing specialized teams that will deploy alternatives like polymer concrete for future crack repair and maintenance initiatives.

Rao stressed the significance of adhering to best practices and standards for expansion joints to ensure the longevity and quality of roads, noting that well-designed expansion joints can significantly extend road lifespan. Rao also offered guidance on selecting technologies to address issues such as cracks in expansion joints, long distances between joints, and varying levels of traffic. Additionally, he explained why a range of testing methods can help to ensure road quality.

Dr Solomon Deberna, also from IIT Mumbai, discussed the causes of cracks in cement concrete roads and proposed potential remedies. He provided insights into appropriate measures to address different types of cracks and recommended technologies available for mitigating cracking in such roads.

The BMC engineers raised concerns about tree obstruction during internal cement concreting road projects in Mumbai and sought suggestions for mitigation. Rao advised implementing scientifically backed measures devised by gardening experts to address this issue.