Vasai landslide: 2 members of a family dead; rescue operations underway
At least two person were killed and several others went missing after a massive landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, struck Vagralpada, Rajavali, Bhoidapada in Maharashtra’s Vasai around 6 am on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Amit Singh Thakur (42) and his minor daughter.
Thakur’s wife and their minor son have been rescued, Palghar district collector Manek Gursal said.
Around 20 personnel and two officers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune are leading the search and rescue operations. The Vasai civic fire brigade and Valiv police are also helping clear the debris.
Also Read:Pune: Landslide on Pune-Satara road causes traffic jam
The landslide was allegedly triggered due to illegal digging of mud by builders in the area.
“We are waiting for the rains to stop and continue further search and rescue operations,” Gursal said.
-
Raipur: Man dies by suicide allegedly after killing girlfriend
A 27-year-old man died by suicide allegedly after killing his girlfriend with a sharp-edged weapon in Raipur, police said on Wednesday. Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Akash Rao Giripunje said the incident took place in Purani Basti area of the city on the intervening night on Tuesday and Wednesday. The bodies of the deceased were found on Wednesday morning. Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and are further probing the matter.
-
Bengaluru Police's Crime Branch bust prostitution racket in spas, 7 arrested
The Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru on Monday busted a prostitution racket after women officers raided a beauty salon within the Puttenhalli police station limits, the city police's Twitter handle said. Officers were acting on a tip and raided the Ruhi Thai Spa and Salon and the Ira Spa, where they discovered employees involved in a prostitution racket. A case has been filed and the licenses of both spas have been cancelled.
-
Pune: Landslide on Pune-Satara road causes traffic jam
A landslide was reported near old Katraj tunnel in the city on Pune-Satara road on Wednesday. The boulders that came crashing down led to a traffic jam on the Satara road. Pune Municipal Corporation fire brigade department officials said, the debris is being removed to clear the way for traffic. A driver of state transport bus spotted some boulders on the road on the way to Pune from Satara.
-
KTR says he has no competition with Bengaluru, ‘Hyderabad much better’
Telangana IT minister KTR said he has no competition with Bengaluru and that Hyderabad's infrastructure is any case much better than Bengaluru. "We tell them that Hyderabad is the city where the North meets the South. Biology marries technology...Hyderabad is that comprehensive, brilliant location where biryani meets paratha...Our infrastructure is much better than Bengaluru, let me tell you," KTR said.
-
Bengaluru school accused of encroaching upon public roads, blamed for jams
A video shared by a city-based activist on the traffic jam has gone viral, this at a time when the traffic police are set to propose new initiatives to decongest Bengaluru before the impending local body elections. This comes days after the Bengaluru traffic police said they are targeting infamous bottlenecks such as the Hebbal junction in north Bengaluru. Another user said the solution lies in suburban rail.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics