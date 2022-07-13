Vasai landslide: 2 members of a family dead; rescue operations underway

At least two person were killed and several others went missing after a massive landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, struck Vagralpada, Rajavali, Bhoidapada in Maharashtra’s Vasai around 6 am on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Amit Singh Thakur (42) and his minor daughter.

Thakur’s wife and their minor son have been rescued, Palghar district collector Manek Gursal said.

Around 20 personnel and two officers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune are leading the search and rescue operations. The Vasai civic fire brigade and Valiv police are also helping clear the debris.

The landslide was allegedly triggered due to illegal digging of mud by builders in the area.

“We are waiting for the rains to stop and continue further search and rescue operations,” Gursal said.