Vasai pond drowning: 3 kids found in their homes, not present at the time of the accident

Mumbai: A group of five friends who had gone swimming in a pond in Vasai East on Saturday afternoon resulted in 2 boys aged 11 and 14 dead, HT Image

and a rescue operation was in progress for the remaining three boys. However, police investigations have revealed that the three boys were found in their own homes and were not present at the time of the incident.

According to the locals of Fatherwadi, in the evening, saw the bodies of two kids floating in a quarry behind the Vidya Vikasini English High School and informed the police and fire brigade officials.

The two deceased identified as Abhishek Sharma, 14, and Amit Suryavanshi, 11, were fished out of the quarry, and a search operation for the three started. The fire brigade searched till late evening but could not find anyone.

Police officials said that when they searched for the remaining three, they found them at their houses. “We detained the three as we suspected that they must have left the two drownings and ran away as they were scared,” said Jayraj Ranaware, senior inspector of Waliv police station.

Upon questioning the three, police found that they were not present at the time of the accident. “The three had left before their friends entered the pond. However, the locals assumed that since they were together, they all had gone for a swim,” said Ranaware.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating further,” said Ranaware.