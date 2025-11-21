Mumbai: Mamta Yadav, the Vasai school teacher who forced a 13-year-old student to do 100 sit-ups while carrying her school bag as a punishment for arriving late, eventually leading to her death, was arrested by the police late Wednesday night. Vasai schoolgirl death: Police arrest teacher booked for culpable homicide

The Waliv police had earlier booked the teacher, who was absconding since the girl’s death on November 14, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. On Thursday, the police produced Yadav in a Vasai court, which remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s education department has taken serious note of the matter and instructed all schools in Vasai-Virar to implement the Right to Education Act, which prohibits physical punishment. Palghar district education officer Sonali Matekar said that strict action will be taken against schools that violate this law.

Kajal Gaur, a Class 6 student at Shri Hanumant Vidyamandir High School in Vasai (East), was punished on November 8, along with nearly 50 other students who had arrived late. She returned home complaining of severe pain, and her condition worsened over the following days. She died on November 14.

On Wednesday, the Waliv police registered an FIR in the case based on a complaint filed by Kajal’s father, Sikandar Gaur. Yadav was booked for culpable homicide, with police officers stating that she was aware Kajal was physically weak and that young children do not have the physical ability to do 100 sit-ups.

Despite knowing this, Yadav punished Kajal, causing extreme physical exertion that allegedly left her injured, led to swelling in her lungs and caused breathing difficulties, the complaint said. Sikandar Gaur has demanded action against the school as well, saying it is also responsible for his daughter’s death.