Mumbai: Three officials from the Palghar Zilla Parishad’s education department have been suspended for alleged negligence, following an inquiry into the death of a 13-year-old student last month. The Class 6 student died days after she was allegedly punished with 100 sit-ups by her teacher at Shri Hanumant Vidyamandir in Kuvarapada, Vasai (East), for arriving late to school. Vasai schoolgirl death: Three education officers suspended for neglecting their duty

Those suspended include a group education officer, an extension officer, and the centre head (Vasai). Officials said the action was taken after an investigation confirmed lapses on their part.

Following the student’s death, the Education Department had set up a committee to probe allegations made by her parents. The parents claimed the school building was unauthorised, the principal lacked permission to run the institution, and the teaching staff was inadequately trained.

The committee submitted its findings a few days ago. Based on the report, the Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade ordered the suspension of Group Education Officer Pandurang Galange, Waliv Kendra Chief Kailash Chavan, and Vasai Panchayat Samiti Extension Education Officer Rajendra Ubale.

The officials were suspended as the committee noted that although the school was unauthorised, the officers had taken no action against it. They were also accused of failing to appoint trained teachers, neglecting teacher character verification, not forming a student safety committee, and not reporting these violations to senior officials.

The committee’s report added that the suspended officers failed to inform senior authorities that the school was not complying with provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. They also did not report that the school was operating unauthorised Class 9 and 10 sections, nor did they act to shut them down. Additionally, they did not highlight the absence of a mandatory student safety committee as required under government resolutions dated April 16, 2025, and August 28, 2025.

On November 20, the Waliv police had arrested Mamta Yadav, the teacher who allegedly forced the student, Kajal Gaur, to perform 100 sit-ups while carrying her school bag on November 8 for arriving late. Kajal died on November 14, and Yadav has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.