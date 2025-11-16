MUMBAI: Angry parents gathered outside a school in Vasai east on Saturday, a day after a 13-year-old girl died after she was allegedly told to do a hundred sit-ups as punishment for being 10 minutes late to school a week ago. The family of Kajal Gaur, the Class VI student, has alleged that her health rapidly deteriorated after a teacher punished her and some other students for their tardiness on the morning of November 8. Vasai schoolgirl told to 100 sit-ups for being late, dies a week later

The alleged incident took place at the Shri Hanumant Vidya Mandir School in the Sativali area of Vasai east. While the Waliv police registered an accidental death report, protesting parents and students who assembled outside the school, demanded action against the school and justice for the deceased child. Police officers visited both the school and the hospital to gather information relating to Kajal’s death. However, no offence has been registered as yet.

“Kajal’s death has shocked not only her family but the entire community. This incident raises serious questions about the education system and emphasises the need for strict measures to ensure the safety of children in schools,” said Kajal’s uncle, Sanjay Gaur.

According to Kajal’s family, a female teacher had ordered students who were late to school to do sit-ups as punishment on November 8. They claimed some of the students were told to undergo the punishment while still carrying their school backpacks. Kajal’s father, Sikandar Gaur, 45, alleged that she returned home from school at 12:30pm but fainted soon after and her health rapidly worsened.

The girl was first admitted to Aastha Hospital in Vasai, but after her condition turned critical, she was taken to another private hospital in Vasai west before being transferred to the government-run J Hospital in Byculla on Thursday. Kajal, an asthma patient, died at 11pm on Friday, her family said.

“Our child lost her life due to the teacher’s inhumane behaviour. We sent her to school to learn, not to die,” said her uncle, Sanjay Gaur, adding that her grieving parents were still in shock.

Gourakhnath Zaid, police inspector of the Waliv police station, said an investigation into Kajal’s death is underway. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report, after which a case will be registered,” said Zaid.

Vasai’s education officer, Pandurang Galange, said a team from the state education department had visited the school to gather information relating to the incident. He said that under the Right to Education Act, 2009, physically or mentally punishing a student is a crime, and a detailed investigation report would be prepared. “We will meet the school management on Monday and decide on a course of action,” said Galange.

HT visited the school and spoke to students and teachers, most of whom alleged that corporal punishment for minor transgressions is routine at the school. Prashant Kakde, one of the teachers, said students were frequently punished for being late. “We only found out about the death on Friday.” No one from the school management was available for comment.