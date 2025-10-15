Video: Massive traffic jam chokes Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; hundreds of students spend night in buses

A total of 12 buses carrying students from classes 5 to 10 of different schools, as well as some college students from Thane and Mumbai, were stuck in the jam from around 5:30 pm on Tuesday until early Wednesday morning, PTI news agency quoted officials as saying.

Over 500 students and commuters were stranded in a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday. Vehicles barely moved for hours due to the congestion, leaving both children and commuters stranded.

Students left without food, water The children, who were returning from a school picnic near Virar, reportedly waited several hours without food or water.

By night, many students were tired, hungry and anxious, while concerned parents waited for news about their children's safety.

Members of a local social organisation rushed to the scene. They handed out water and biscuits to the stranded children and tried to help drivers navigate the congested lanes.

"The students were crying due to hunger and exhaustion. It was heartbreaking to see them suffer because of the poor traffic management," an activist told PTI.

The jam was reportedly caused by the diversion of heavy vehicles due to ongoing repair work on the Ghodbunder highway in Thane, which increased traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, the activist added.

An official from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room said there was a massive traffic jam, which was being cleared. "The congestion is slowly easing, but movement remains sluggish," the official said.

Parents blame poor planning for the incident Some buses carrying the students managed to take a detour, while others moved slowly through the jam. Sources cited in the report said that the last of the stranded buses reached their destination by 6 am on Wednesday.

Parents of the children and local residents blamed poor planning and lack of coordination among authorities for the situation.

"Our children were left helpless for hours. There was no police, no information, no system in place," one parent said.

Residents urged the traffic department and civic authorities to take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future, particularly when road repairs and diversions are planned.