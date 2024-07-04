Vikroli man booked for threatening Jhunjhunwala College trustee

MUMBAI: The Ghatkopar police have booked a Vikhroli resident for allegedly barging into the cabin of a trustee at Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College in Ghatkopar and threatening him with dire consequences if his neighbour’s son did not get admission to the B.Sc. Computer Science course. The accused has been identified as Govind Narendra Dixit, a resident of Parksite, Vikhroli. HT Image

According to the police, the complainant, Rabindranath Singh, 56, an administrative officer at Hindi High School in Ghatkopar (West), has an office adjacent to trustee Rajendra Singh, who is also the chairman.

Around 1pm on Tuesday, two individuals approached Singh and expressed that their neighbour’s son wanted to enroll in the first year of the B.Sc. Computer Science course at Jhunjhunwala College. Singh informed them to bring the student for the next visit.

After leaving Singh’s cabin, the duo spoke to security guard Mukunda Patil, who was stationed outside trustee Rajendra Prasad Singh’s office, insisting they needed to speak with the trustee. When Patil denied entry, they began abusing him and forcibly entered the cabin.

Another person, Govind Narendra Dixit, then threatened the trustee, saying, “Mere padosi ko tumhare Jhunjhunwala college me admission nahi diya to main apako zinda chhodunga nahi” (I will not spare you if my neighbour’s son does not get admission to your Jhunjhunwala College). Despite the trustee’s request to bring the boy who wanted admission, Dixit continued to abuse him.

Hearing the commotion, Rabindranath Singh, along with security guards, intervened and removed Dixit from the premises, subsequently informing the police. Singh then registered a case against Dixit at the Ghatkopar police station.

“We are investigating the matter to determine the reason behind the accused’s anger. We will also check if the boy’s name appeared on the admission list. The person has not been arrested yet,” said senior inspector Balwant Deshmukh of the Ghatkopar police station.