1 killed, 10 injured in violent clashes in Maharashta’s Akola; Sec 144 imposed

One person was killed and at least 10 were injured after a violent clash broke out between two groups over an “offensive” social media post about a religious leader in Maharashtra’s Akola on Saturday night, police said. The district administration has imposed Section 144 of Cr PC in some troubled areas of the city after the incident. The two groups pelted stones at each other and the mob also set afire several vehicles in the area. (ANI)

According to the Akola police, a person from one community uploaded a post on Instagram, which allegedly hurt the sentiments of the people from another religion, after which people from both the communities confronted each other in the old city of Hariharpeth.

A clash erupted between the two groups after a verbal argument ensued among them over the post, and later both the groups turned violent and started pelting stones at each other. A video that went viral purportedly showed two groups pelting stones and creating a ruckus on the streets. The violent mob also set afire several four-wheelers and motorcycles in the area.

Later at midnight, a large crowd marched to the Old City police station and police used force to bring the situation under control. The tension in the area continued even after 12 midnight. To control the situation, police used tear gas and opened fire to the violent mobs.

One of the rioters, who sustained injury from stone pelting, died in the civil hospital early on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Vilas Gaikwad. His relatives and son-in-law Mohan Kishan Gondwale have filed a complaint with the local police station. “We are looking into it,” said Akola superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Ghuge, who along with other senior police officials had rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

All the injured, which include one policeman and a lady police constable, were rushed to the local civil hospital, where two are reported to be critical.

Police have registered three separate cases of rioting and detained 27 people in this connection, so far. “Now the situation is under control,” said Monika Raut, the additional SP of Akola.

Akola district collector, Neema Arora, said, “We have imposed Section 144 of Cr PC in some troubled areas of the city indefinitely in view of the situation.”

Besides the district police, two companies of the state reserve police force from Amravati, police personnel from neighbouring Washim, Buldhana and Amravati were deployed across the city to ensure that the law-and-order situation was under control.

The police department also held a peace committee meeting on Sunday, in which representatives of all religions and communities, leaders of political parties and important persons of Akola city participated. Police have appealed to all citizens to maintain peace.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been in touch with the director general of police (DGP) as well as the Akola police since last night after the incident, according to his office. Fadnavis has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Local MLAs, Govardhan Mangilal Sharma and Randhir Pralhadrao Savarkar (both from the Bharatiya Janata Party), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC, Amol Mitkari, visited the spot and appealed to all for maintaining peace and harmony in the area.