Mumbai: The VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz issued two show-cause notices on Tuesday to Sai Sanjeevani Agency, a contract organisation that provided trained manpower for the hospital. VN Desai hospital issues show-cause notice to contractors for hiring fake doctor

The incident came to light after the administration sought verification from the Maharashtra Medical Council regarding a doctor working in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His certificates and documents were sent to the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) in February for verification. In April, the MMC informed the hospital that the man was not a registered doctor and had forged the documents. Subsequently, the hospital imposed a fine and dismissed him from duty.

“No permission has been given by the hospital administration for the appointment of fake doctors, and in fact, strict action has already been initiated against the said contractor organisation. The hospital administration has already taken serious note of the type of fake doctor appointment by the concerned organisation,” said hospital authorities.

“The process of taking action against the organisation, Sai Sanjeevani, was initiated immediately after the feedback received from the Maharashtra Medical Council. All types of financial dues of this organisation have been suspended since November 2024,” said an official note from BMC.